Police arrest man accused of killing woman in domestic dispute Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a Scotlandville-area shooting that left one woman dead Friday.
According to police, the incident happened in an apartment within the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road. Officials arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. and say Daisy Blake, 32, was found dead.
Police announced Friday evening that Byron Caston, 44, was arrested for the killing. Investigators said he shot Blake during a domestic dispute.
Caston was booked on one count of second-degree murder.