Police arrest man accused of killing woman in domestic dispute Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a Scotlandville-area shooting that left one woman dead Friday.

According to police, the incident happened in an apartment within the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road. Officials arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. and say Daisy Blake, 32, was found dead.

Police announced Friday evening that Byron Caston, 44, was arrested for the killing. Investigators said he shot Blake during a domestic dispute.

Caston was booked on one count of second-degree murder.