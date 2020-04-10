71°
Police arrest man accused of killing woman in domestic dispute Friday morning

49 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 April 10, 2020 4:31 PM April 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a Scotlandville-area shooting that left one woman dead Friday.

According to police, the incident happened in an apartment within the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road. Officials arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. and say Daisy Blake, 32, was found dead. 

Police announced Friday evening that Byron Caston, 44, was arrested for the killing. Investigators said he shot Blake during a domestic dispute.

Caston was booked on one count of second-degree murder.

