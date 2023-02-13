Police arrest man accused of gunning down 20-year-old woman on College Drive last week

BATON ROUGE - Following a week-long investigation, Baton Rouge Police have arrested 38-year-old Billy Pettice in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Dedawn Bush.

Bush was shot and killed while walking in the 2100 block of College Drive near Bardwell Drive on June 13.

According to booking documents, Pettice was taken into custody in Galveston, Texas last Friday after authorities say he jumped off a causeway in a possible suicide attempt. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Galveston County Jail as the Baton Rouge Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Pettice regarding the theft of a firearm.

Police say he stole the gun from a relative just hours before Dedawn Bush was shot six times.

The two had a dating history, and Pettice was trying to mend his relationship with Bush at the time of her murder, according to police.

According to an affidavit, the pair had a domestic dispute in February before the suspect left town. Pettice recently returned to Baton Rouge to find Bush was in another relationship, which angered him.

Documents also state that Pettice stole Bush's cell phone after the shooting, hoping to erase evidence of previous conversations. Witnesses told police he had been professing his love for her and that the two had been fighting.

Pettice was transferred and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 21 on charges of first-degree murder and theft of a firearm. No bond has been set.

Family members of Dedawn Bush have started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.