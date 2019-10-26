Police arrest driver who killed woman, toddler in crash along I-49

ST. LANDRY - State police have arrested a man responsible for a crash that killed a woman and small child earlier this year.

The crash happened before sunrise Aug. 25 on the I-49 south service road at Zick Miller Road. Lacy Leger, 35, was killed, along with her 2-year-old passenger.

According to investigators, Leger was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on the I-49 service road. At the same time, 48-year-old Michael Shane Guidry of Carencro was traveling northbound on the I-49 service road in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. For unknown reasons, Guidry crossed the center line and entered into the southbound lane of travel. As a result, the Dodge struck the Nissan.

Leger suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. The 2-year-old male rear seat passenger was restrained in a child seat, but also suffered fatal injuries. A 16-year-old female rear seat passenger was properly restrained, but suffered serious injuries.

Guidry was unrestrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said at the time that impairment was suspected bon his part.

Guidry was arrested Friday and booked on charges of negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, improper lane usage and not wearing a seatbelt.