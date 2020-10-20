Police: Armed robber killed during home invasion, three others injured

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a 20-year-old man was killed and three people were injured during a home invasion late Monday night.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 20-year-old Marcus Hayes Jr. was allegedly committing an armed robbery at a home in the 900 block of West McKinley Street around 11:10 p.m., Monday.

Six people were apparently home during the incident and police say one of them grabbed a gun and shot Hayes.

Officials say Hayes died at the scene of the crime.

Police say during the home invasion, two of the robbery victims were also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time as the West McKinley Street incident, police were also dispatched to Charles Street at North Acadian Thruway where police found a wounded individual who was also involved in the incident on West McKinley Street.

Sources say this injured person on Charles Street is reportedly a teenager who was shot in the stomach, but this is a detail authorities have yet to confirm.

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact BRPD via the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.