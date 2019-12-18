55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 62-year-old found shot to death in parking lot along Airline Hwy

2 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 December 18, 2019 12:36 PM December 18, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning. 

Baton Rouge Police say they found the 62-year-old man in a lot along Airline Highway, just east of I-110, around 1:45 a.m. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There is currently no word on the man's identity or a possible motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days