Police: 62-year-old found shot to death in parking lot along Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE - A man was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say they found the 62-year-old man in a lot along Airline Highway, just east of I-110, around 1:45 a.m. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no word on the man's identity or a possible motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story.