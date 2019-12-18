55°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 62-year-old found shot to death in parking lot along Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE - A man was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.
Baton Rouge Police say they found the 62-year-old man in a lot along Airline Highway, just east of I-110, around 1:45 a.m. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is currently no word on the man's identity or a possible motive in the shooting.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Heart Association on how to relieve holiday anxiety
-
Grand Jury Indicts Cynthia and Dennis Perkins
-
Coach Ed Orgeron moves ahead with recruiting as Tigers prep for Peach...
-
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
-
Tornado razes Alexandria school, giving students mere minutes to evacuate