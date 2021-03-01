64°
Police: 29-year-old killed in Sunday night shooting on Prescott Road

Monday, March 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Baton Rouge are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old that occurred Sunday, Feb. 28.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the fatal shooting took place within the 5600 block of Prescott Road around 10 p.m. and resulted in the death of Artrell Conner.

Detectives say Conner may have been shot after pulling a gun and pointing it at an individual.

According to police, Conner died at the scene.

Authorities add that the shooter was taken into custody and released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

