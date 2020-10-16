Police: 2-year-old dead after man's overnight shooting spree; same suspect took second child hostage

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody Friday after a violent overnight crime spree that left a toddler dead and led to an hours-long standoff.

Police say they began investigating around 8 o'clock Thursday night on Osceola Street where the suspect, identified as Kendrick Myles, forced his way into a family member's home. Myles reportedly got into an argument with a man at the home and shot him. That person is expected to survive.

As police were investigating that shooting, they learned the sheriff's office was investigating the kidnapping of a 9-year-old on Bluebonnet Boulevard that happened earlier that night. Myles is also suspected of taking that child, who is related to him.

A short while later, officers responded to another shooting on West Upland Avenue. Police said Myles had opened fire inside another home and shot a 2-year-old. That child, identified as Azariah Thomas, later died from those injuries.

Finally, police responded to reports of more gunfire on Snipe Street shortly before midnight. There, another person identified as a family member said Myles fired several shots at him. It was also learned that Myles had taken his 9-year-old family member hostage at the same address.

BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office surrounded the home and secured the area. The situation led to an hours-long standoff with authorities, finally concluding around 2:40 a.m..

The 9-year-old was safely returned to family members, and Myles was taken into custody Friday morning.

Myles was charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and several weapons charges. Myles was also wanted on charges of arson by the Baton Rouge Fire Department.