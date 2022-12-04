Police: 2 adults, 1 child rescued from car sinking into 'sludge pit' at Kenner construction site

KENNER - Crews waded through a "sludge pit" to pull two adults and a small child from their car as it sank into the muck.

The Kenner Police Department said it responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 25 along I-10 East near the Williams Boulevard exit.

Authorities arrived to find a car had run into a pit of sludge at a construction site, and it was sinking with two adults and a child still inside. Kenner police officers and firefighters trudged through the pit to rescue the occupants, pulling them out of the car as water rushed in and it continued to sink.

Officers said one person was unresponsive and had to be cut out of the vehicle. All three occupants were moved to safety and taken to a hospital, and they are all expected to be OK.