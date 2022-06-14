Police: 18-year-old shot by sheriff's deputy arrested, booked for illegally possessing handgun

HOUMA - An 18-year-old who was shot by a sheriff's deputy after he allegedly pointed a weapon at law enforcement is now facing criminal charges for illegally possessing a handgun.

According to State Police, Joshua Babin is one of two people booked after the June 3 run-in with deputies in Terrebonne Parish. A second suspect, 21-year-old Chaz Boudreaux, is also in jail for allegedly buying the handgun for the 18-year-old, who wasn't old enough legally buy it himself.

State Police said deputies were investigating a complaint about alleged drug activity at a home in Houma when Babin came to the door with a gun. Investigators reported a deputy told Babin to drop the firearm, but the suspect raised the weapon instead, prompting the deputy to open fire.

Babin was taken to a hospital and later released. The deputy was not harmed.

Babin was arrested on aggravated assault with a firearm charges and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

Boudreaux faces a charge for fraudulently buying a firearm. His bond is set at $25,000.