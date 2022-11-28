Police: 18-year-old arrested in robbery spree, tied to 7 heists throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Sunday night after a string of robberies that unfolded in Baton Rouge over the course of almost two months.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eriel Tyson, 18, admitted to committing at least seven robberies in the Belaire area of Baton Rouge since Oct. 4.

Tyson was caught over the weekend after another heist at a business on Florida Boulevard, just east of I-110. In that robbery, police said she held up a store at gunpoint.

She was booked for first-degree robbery Monday and will be booked on additional charges this week.