Police: 17-year-old shot to death outside New Orleans ice cream shop Friday night

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death outside a Mid-City ice cream shop Friday night.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the Baskin-Robbins store on North Carrollton Avenue.

The teen was reportedly shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified any suspects or a motive in the killing, according to the news outlet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-7867.