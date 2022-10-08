86°
Police: 17-year-old shot to death outside New Orleans ice cream shop Friday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death outside a Mid-City ice cream shop Friday night.
The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the Baskin-Robbins store on North Carrollton Avenue.
The teen was reportedly shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police have not yet identified any suspects or a motive in the killing, according to the news outlet.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-7867.
