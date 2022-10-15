Police: 16-year-old arrested after allegedly killing teen in midday shooting outside BR grocery store

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed a teen outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.

Friday, officers said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for the killing. He was booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.