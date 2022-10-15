62°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 16-year-old arrested after allegedly killing teen in midday shooting outside BR grocery store
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed a teen outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
Trending News
Friday, officers said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for the killing. He was booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better...
-
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
-
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for...
-
'She didn't deserve that': After teen allegedly had her mother killed, heartbroken...
-
State Police captain accused of breaking the law put in charge of...