Police: 14-year-old's 'test drive' leads to high-speed chase, head-on crash

SLIDELL - Police say a teenager led officers on a high-speed chase and crashed head-on into another vehicle before fleeing on foot Tuesday.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers tried to pull over a Lexus SUV after they spotted it driving through Olde Town Slidell without its headlights on. When an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, a chase ensued.

The high-speed chase eventually ended on Bayou Liberty Road after the teen crashed into another vehicle head-on. He fled on foot, but a police K-9 and his handler were able to chase down the driver. Both the teen and the other driver involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The teen told officers the SUV belonged to a friend of his father and that he had taken the vehicle for a "test drive" because he was looking to purchase it. Police spoke with the owner, who confirmed he had been looking to sell the vehicle but did not give the teen permission to take the keys.

The teenager later told police he ran because he didn't have a license and didn't want to go to jail because of it.

He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges: Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Injury, No Headlights, No Driver’s License, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.