Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office announces road closures during New Roads parades
NEW ROADS — As residents in New Roads prepare for a day filled with parades, safety weighs heavily on the minds of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
Two parades will roll through New Roads on Mardi Gras day, with the Carnival Club rolling at 10 a.m., followed by the Lions Club Parade at 1 p.m.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told parade-goers headed to New Roads for the festivities to arrive early and to be prepared to stay the whole day.
"Once these parade routes are closed, the entire roads will be closed all day," Sheriff Thibodeaux said. "You cannot leave after the first parade is over with. So once you come to New Roads Mardi Gras, you're here for the whole day, and the roads will not be reopened till about 4:30 or so."
The announcement comes after a shooting at a parade in Clinton left five people injured on Jan. 31. Following the shooting, several parades in the surrounding areas increased their security measures to prevent another tragedy from occurring.
"You won't be able to come into town after the parade is over."
Those who plan on visiting the New Roads parade should be prepared to stay the entire day, as all roads in the area will be closed to limit the number of people traveling in the area.
