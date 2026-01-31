6 people, including one child, injured in shooting at East Feliciana Parish courthouse during Mardi Gras parade

CLINTON — According to officials, six people were injured in a shooting that took place in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse on Saturday.

The shooting, which took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, left a child and another person in critical condition and five others injured.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis, the parade began around 12 p.m. with gunfire breaking out about 20 minutes later.

A resident in the area told WBRZ he was at the parade when gunshots were fired.

"Everybody started running," he said. "This does not happen often in this particular area." According to the resident, the parade has been cancelled.

Authorities said three people are currently in custody, and they are searching for a vehicle in relation to the shooting.

The Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation as state troopers and members of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Slaughter Police Department blocked off streets near the courthouse.

All participants in the parade have been allowed to leave the area.

Everyone injured in the shooting is currently believed to be an innocent bystander, according to authorities.