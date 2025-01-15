53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee sheriff calls for parents to be more involved with students following school stabbing

1 hour 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 5:32 PM January 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

NEW ROADS - A 15-year-old Livonia High School student is possibly facing adult charges for the stabbing of a student Tuesday morning.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux told WBRZ the school is enforcing stricter security policies after a student was stabbed by a classmate who had a knife. Thibodeaux said the incident occurred before entering the campus, so the weapon did not set off any metal detectors.

"The school board had everything in place. All their policies and procedures were in place. The personnel was there. Everything was there. The metal detectors were there and it happened before the person went through the metal detectors," he said.

He believes this could have been prevented with help from parents.

"We wish that the parents would get more involved with their children's lives to stop the violence. School is not a place for violence. It is a learning facility," Thibodeaux said. "It seems to be a lack of parenting. I know when I was going to school, I had no intention to harm anybody - whether it was a fight, a knife, or a gun because I would face the consequences at home."

Trending News

District Attorney Tony Clayton said after reviewing the report, they will decide if they will pursue adult charges against the 15-year-old attacker. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days