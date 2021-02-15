25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Parish under curfew Monday night due to weather

10 hours 5 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 6:00 AM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Parish officials announced that Pointe Coupee residents will be under a curfew Monday night into Tuesday morning. 

The curfew will begin Monday at 6 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Read the full announcement below.

"After conversations with our mayors and local law enforcement, Pointe Coupee Parish will be implementing a curfew for all citizens within the parish, due to the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The curfew will begin at 6:00 pm February 15th and will last until 6:00 am on February 16th. Only essential and emergency workers will be allowed to be on public roadways."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days