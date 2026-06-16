Pointe Coupee Parish sees downed power lines and flooding as storms roll through region

NEW ROADS — Areas of Pointe Coupee Parish saw flooding and downed power lines as heavy storms rolled through the region on Tuesday.

Photos from Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux show several inches of water creeping into homes and a fallen tree wrapped in power lines.

Tuesday's weather caused issues for several other parts of the capital area. A Girl Scout camp in West Feliciana Parish had to be evacuated, and Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn recorded himself driving through flooded streets.

Several parishes made sandbags available to residents.