Franklin man arrested after allegedly violating protective order 30 times, breaking into woman's home

NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies arrested a Franklin man accused of violating a protective order a woman had against him 30 times, as well as trying to break into her home.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ray Robertson tried to break into the woman's Napoleonville home on May 17.

Deputies said that Robertson had left by the time they arrived, but noted that they found an air conditioner that Robertson allegedly tried to remove to gain access to the home.

Deputies noted that Robertson also tried to call the woman on the phone 30 times, despite having an active protective order against him.

Robertson was arrested Monday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on 30 counts of violating protective orders, as well as one count each of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.