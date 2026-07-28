91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin man arrested after allegedly violating protective order 30 times, breaking into woman's home

3 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 8:21 AM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies arrested a Franklin man accused of violating a protective order a woman had against him 30 times, as well as trying to break into her home. 

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ray Robertson tried to break into the woman's Napoleonville home on May 17.

Deputies said that Robertson had left by the time they arrived, but noted that they found an air conditioner that Robertson allegedly tried to remove to gain access to the home. 

Deputies noted that Robertson also tried to call the woman on the phone 30 times, despite having an active protective order against him. 

Robertson was arrested Monday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on 30 counts of violating protective orders, as well as one count each of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days