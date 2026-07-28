School supplies, lunches are estimated to cost nearly $4,000 this school year, up from last year

BATON ROUGE - Families heading back to school this year are likely to see higher prices on supplies, with one research group estimating an 11% price hike.

According to Groundwork Collaborative, school supplies and lunches are estimated to cost nearly $4,000 this school year.

A generic East Baton Rouge school supply list that included notebooks, pencils and folders cost roughly $65 last summer. That same list now runs roughly $80.

Newell Brands, the company behind Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo markers and Elmer's Glue, is one clear example of how tariffs are pushing up consumer prices. The company raised prices repeatedly in 2025 after facing $174 million in tariff costs and expects tariffs to cost another $130 million.

Lunchboxes have seen one of the steepest jumps, with prices up almost 27% according to Groundwork Collaborative.

A full list of supply distribution events happening throughout different parishes is available to view here.