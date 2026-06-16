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West Feliciana Girl Scout camp evacuated over flooding concerns
ST. FRANCISVILLE - The Girl Scouts ended a camp early at Camp Marydale after organizers grew concerned about potential flooding cutting off access to the site.
Nineteen children were attending the camp, some of whom were scouts. Around 1 p.m., organizers began calling parents to pick up the campers.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff helped move anyone not immediately picked up to Bains Elementary. Everyone was back with their guardians by 2:15 p.m., Girl Scouts said.
The sheriff said there had been no flooding yet, but organizers knew the access road would flood and did not want the camp cut off.
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Camp has been cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly Friday as well.
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