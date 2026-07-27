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Crash on LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish leaves one dead, one seriously hurt
LACOMBE — A 74-year-old Slidell woman died, and one other person was seriously injured after a crash on LA Highway 434 near Krentel Road in St. Tammany Parish, according to police.
A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said the crash happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Troopers say a 2012 Honda CR-V was heading north on LA Highway 434 and slowing to turn into a private parking lot when a 2015 Toyota Tundra was heading south on the same road. The Honda attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot in front of the Toyota and was struck on the front right side.
The Honda's driver was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Milda N. Capponi, the front-seat passenger in the Honda, was not restrained, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital, where she died. The Toyota's driver was properly restrained and was not hurt.
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Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers as part of the ongoing investigation.
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