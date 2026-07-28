Superintendent LaMont Cole under investigation by AG as part of corruption probe; school district responds

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Superintendent LaMont Cole is being investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office as part of a wider corruption probe into the city-parish government.

Multiple reports say that Cole is being investigated by a state grand jury over matters tied to his time as the Metro Council member for District 7 from 2016 to 2024.

Cole is the latest city-parish official to come under fire as part of the grand jury's probe into corruption involving the Capital Area Transit System and multiple mayor's office initiatives, including councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., former mayoral aide Courtney Scott and former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas.

"During this time, we encourage everyone to remain calm, avoid speculation, and allow the appropriate processes to move forward," a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement following reports of the investigation into Cole. "Our focus remains on what matters most. We will continue serving our students, supporting one another, and continuing the important work happening in our schools and departments each day."

WBRZ has reached out to the AG's office to learn more about their investigation into Cole.