Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are celebrating 60 years as an organization during the 2026-2027 NFL season. To include the entire fanbase, the Black and Gold have planned a year-long celebration.

It's not only the club's 60th year, but this season will also mark the 20-year anniversary of the Saints' return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. This season will also celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Superbowl winning quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints Hall of Fame inductions of Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram, and the organization will participate in the NFL's first regular season game in Paris when the Saints face the Steelers on Oct. 25.

Saints owner and CEO, Gayle Benson says, "The unwavering passion of our fans, the dedication of our players and coaches, and the strength of the New Orleans community have shaped our history every step of the way. This season is a celebration of where we've been, who we are and all that lies ahead as we continue building on the proud tradition of Saints football."

Click here for more information on upcoming fan experiences for the Saints' 60th anniversary.