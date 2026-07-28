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Qualifying for East Baton Rouge Parish elections is just one week away
BATON ROUGE - Qualifying for East Baton Rouge Parish elections is just one week away, and the campaign season is already shaping up.
Candidates for several races have already announced their bids.
Some of the biggest races in the parish are the District Attorney race, 19th Judicial District Court judges' seats and school board seats. Non-profit organizations like the Voter Information Project have already started educating. The president of the organization, Ashley Rankin, says this is a very important election season.
“We have so many seats that attribute to access to justice, access to community, and we need the community to know that this election needs their participation,” Rankin said.
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This election season, you can expect several informational events for the Voter Information Project. They will be holding a Voter Rally on Sept. 19 at Coast to Coast Coffee.
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