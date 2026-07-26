LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians

BATON ROUGE - A possibility of another talented player coming in to join Jay Johnson's LSU baseball has emerged after Tiger signee Logan Schmidt announced that he will not sign with the Cleveland Guardians after being taken in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The left-handed pitcher had until Monday to make a decision, but announced his intent not to sign with Cleveland on Sunday evening on his social media. With Schmidt not signing with the Guardians, he now must choose between honoring his commitment to LSU or going the JUCO route.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Schmidt (@loganschmidt27)

If Schmidt joins the Tigers, the 18-year-old will not be draft eligible again until 2029. If he goes to a JUCO, he can enter the draft again in 2027.

Baseball America had Schmidt ranked as the No. 7 player in the 2026 high school class. If the lefty decides to head to Baton Rouge, he would join an incoming freshman class that already has six top 100 players.