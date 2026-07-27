West Baton Rouge deputies train for active shooter response ahead of school year

PORT ALLEN- As students soak in the final weeks of summer sun without alarms, West Baton Rouge law enforcement officers are sharpening their response skills through active shooter training.

WBRSO School Resource Officers and deputies from the area moved through the bright, empty school hallways, going through training exercises to help keep students safe in case of an emergency. Paired in teams of two or groups of three, these deputies worked through realistic scenarios, sweeping through classrooms and corridors.

First responders from West Baton Rouge Fire and the Brusly Police Department also participated, showing community solidarity in what they hope will be an unlikely occurrence.