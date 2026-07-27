Louisiana ethics charges target U-High coach hired while father-in-law sat on board

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Board of Ethics has filed charges against Brittney Temple, alleging she violated state ethics law by taking a job within the Louisiana State University System while her father-in-law sat on the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Collis Temple Jr. was first appointed to the LSU Board of Supervisors on July 1, 2020, as an at-large member for a two-year term, according to the filing. He was reappointed on July 20, 2020, to represent Louisiana's 6 Congressional District for a six-year term and served continuously on the board throughout the events described in the complaint.

The University Laboratory School, commonly known as U-High, is operated by the LSU College of Human Sciences and Education. Because the LSU Board of Supervisors governs the LSU System, the Board of Ethics contends that Collis Temple Jr. qualified as an "agency head" for the school under Louisiana ethics law.

Brittney Temple is married to Collis Temple III, making her the daughter-in-law of Collis Temple Jr. According to the complaint, Brittney Temple was hired by the LSU System on Feb. 1, 2023, as a volleyball coach at University Laboratory School. Her employment ended Nov. 9, 2023, and during that period she received $1,875 in compensation from the LSU System.

State ethics law prohibits an immediate family member of an agency head from being employed within that agency, which is the basis of the charges against her. The filing says that relationship places her within the definition of an "immediate family member" under state law.

The charges have not been adjudicated and no finding of wrongdoing has been made. A hearing will determine whether a violation occurred and assess any penalties authorized under the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics.