Parish governments open sandbag locations ahead of expected rain

Parish governments announced the opening of several sandbag locations ahead of the potential heavy rain expected throughout southeast Louisiana this week. Residents are expected to bring their own shovel.

Both sand and bags are available at the following locations:

EAST BATON ROUGE

- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway

- BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

- BREC Baker Park, 4331 Jefferson Street

- BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street

- BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

- BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road

- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

- BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

- BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street

EAST FELICIANA PARISH

- East Feliciana Parish Prison

IBERVILLE PARISH

- St. Gabriel Town Hall

- St. Gabriel Hwy 30 Fire Station

- Corner of Bayou Paul Road/Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel

- Bayou Sorrel Fire Station

- Old Bayou Pigeon Fire Station

- Iberville Parish Maintenance Barn (Closing at 4:15 PM)

LIVINGSTON PARISH

- French Settlement Fire Department

- Livingston Parish Fire Station 1: 29758 S. Palmetto Street, Walker

- Livingston Parish Fire Station 3: 34893 LA Hwy 1019, Denham Springs

- Livingston Parish Fire Station 5: 18525 Clio Street, Denham Springs

- Livingston Parish Fire Station 9: 9100 Hillon Hood Road, Denham Springs

- Dennis Mill Fire Station

POINTE COUPEE

- Innis Fire Station

- Legonier Fire Station

- Morganza Fire Station

- Fire Dist. 5 Station

- Parish Road Barn on Morganza Highway

- Waterloo Fire Station

- False River Fire Station

- Rougon Fire Station

- Fordoche Fire Station

- Livonia Town Hall

- Lottie Fire Station

- Callaway Road Fire Station

ST. HELENA PARISH

- South Second Ward Fire Station (1021 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg)

- Police Jury Office (17911 Highway 43, Greensburg)

- Old Precinct (5080 Highway 1043, Greensburg)

- Fire Station (14848 Highway 38, Greensburg)

- District 4 Fire Station (8352 Highway 37, Greensburg)

ST. MARY PARISH

- Berwick Town Hall

- St. Mary Parish Public Works - Hanson Barn

- St. Mary Parish Public Works

- Amelia Under Bridge

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

- Hillsdale Fire Station (31668 Highway 16, Amite)

- By the Morgan School (Montpelier) (36400 Highway 16, Amite)

- 6th Ward Fire Station (3924 Highway 38, Kentwood)

WEST BATON ROUGE

- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen

- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly

- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen

- Joe Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis

- South Winterville Water Tower

- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen

- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1 in Addis

WEST FELICIANA

- West Feliciana Parish Jail

- Solitude Fire Station

- Parish Highway Barn





