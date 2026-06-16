Baker Police Chief records flooding around the city

BAKER - As the capitol area faces a flood watch, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn recorded himself driving around high water in the city.

Dunn, who livestreamed, advised drivers in the area to avoid high water. He helped one person whose vehicle was stuck in the water at one point.

"Please guys, you don't have to travel," he said as he tried to get one vehicle in the high water to turn around.

That full stream is available here.