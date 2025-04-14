Pointe Coupee Parish deputies looking for escaped inmate

NEW ROADS - Deputies in Pointe Coupee are working with the Angola Chase Team to track down an inmate who escaped the parish jail.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Crystal Palermo escaped their custody around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was being held there on drug charges.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 225-694-3737.