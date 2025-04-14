62°
Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee Parish deputies looking for escaped inmate
NEW ROADS - Deputies in Pointe Coupee are working with the Angola Chase Team to track down an inmate who escaped the parish jail.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Crystal Palermo escaped their custody around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was being held there on drug charges.
Trending News
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 225-694-3737.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter festivities kick off with egg hunts across capital area
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU WR Kyren Lacy takes own life during police chase...
-
Neighbors react to fatal stabbing in Prairieville neighborhood
-
'Leave that away from the children:' Community responds after Strawberry Festival shooting
-
Report: Four shot in French Quarter on Sunday night