Pointe Coupee captain arrested on payroll fraud charges

POINTE COUPEE – Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office Captain Adrian Slaughter was arrested on Thursday on payroll fraud and malfeasance in office charges.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's office executed the arrest this morning.

Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto broke the story last month. That's when the Investigative Unit reported that sources said Slaughter padded his time sheets indicating that he was working for the sheriff's department at the same time he was working extra duty details on multiple occasions. The discrepancies were discovered during a routine audit.

Slaughter was placed on administrative leave while his actions were under investigation.

Slaughter was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish jail on the above charges. He was released after bonding out.