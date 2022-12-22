50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee captain arrested on payroll fraud charges

5 years 9 months 7 hours ago Thursday, March 23 2017 Mar 23, 2017 March 23, 2017 12:36 PM March 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

POINTE COUPEE – Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office Captain Adrian Slaughter was arrested on Thursday on payroll fraud and malfeasance in office charges.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's office executed the arrest this morning.

Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto broke the story last month. That's when the Investigative Unit reported that sources said Slaughter padded his time sheets indicating that he was working for the sheriff's department at the same time he was working extra duty details on multiple occasions. The discrepancies were discovered during a routine audit.

Slaughter was placed on administrative leave while his actions were under investigation.

Trending News

Slaughter was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish jail on the above charges. He was released after bonding out. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days