Point Coupee man killed in helicopter crash in Alabama

ALABAMA - A Louisiana man is dead following a helicopter crash in Alabama, late Friday afternoon.

Authorities from Sylacuga, Alabama were called out to the 700 block of Edwards Road where the area was closed off for several hours.

It is believed the helicopter may have crashed due to hitting a power line. 30-year-old Zachary Pouricau was killed in the crash.

The investigation remains on going.