82°
Latest Weather Blog
Pockets of high water spotted along I-110 Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Heavy rainfall in the capital area resulted in flooding along I-110 near the Governor's Mansion on Monday morning.
Pockets of high water were spotted in the area around 9:30 a.m.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the area and update viewers throughout the day.
Traffic advisories are available on WBRZ's newscasts, and on Twitter at @WBRZTraffic.
FLOODING- The left lane is blocked on I-110 South at Capitol Access. pic.twitter.com/GhylgD7vqL— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 21, 2021
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREAKING: Police investigate deadly shooting on Monet Drive
-
Audit of LWC reveals improper payments made to deceased individuals
-
LSU requesting COVID vaccine mandate
-
LSU students share mixed feelings about potential vaccine mandate
-
Some EBR neighborhoods worry new subdivisions will add to drainage problems