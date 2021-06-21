82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pockets of high water spotted along I-110 Monday morning

Monday, June 21 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rainfall in the capital area resulted in flooding along I-110 near the Governor's Mansion on Monday morning.

Pockets of high water were spotted in the area around 9:30 a.m.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the area and update viewers throughout the day.

