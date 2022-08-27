Plant worker's death under investigation after reported train accident in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A plant worker died after he was reportedly struck by a train at a chemical plant.

Sources say a WATCO employee was hit by a train inside the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine around 2 p.m. Thursday. Reports said the worker died later that same day.

When asked about the death, a WATCO spokesperson sent the following statement to WBRZ Saturday:

"We have no further details to share as the incident is under investigation. Our main focus is our team member and his family, as well as our other team members."