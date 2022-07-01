84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Pink tax' exemption for menstrual products takes effect in Louisiana

1 hour 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, July 01 2022 Jul 1, 2022 July 01, 2022 9:52 AM July 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LOUISIANA - After the bill was signed into law in June of 2021, the "pink tax" exemption, which removes sales taxes from menstrual products, has gone into effect starting July 1. 

State Representative Aimee Adatto (D-New Orleans) authored the bill as a way to save residents money while also improving health and wellbeing.

Trending News

"In one of the poorest states in the nation, where more than one-quarter of our children live in poverty, we have a moral imperative to make these necessities more accessible," Adatto wrote in a release sent Friday. "This is especially significant now with supply shortages and inflated costs of these essential products."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days