Pink flamingos mean more than decoration for a girl battling leukemia

WALKER - The sight of pink flamingos in and around Baton Rouge usually conjures up thoughts of Spanish town, but not in these homes in Walker. These are all part of a charismatic four years old's fight against leukemia.

June Baker was diagnosed with Leukemia back in February and has been receiving treatment at St. Jude. To help encourage her fight, the community teamed up and "flocked" people's yards with flamingos.

"This is one of those things they feel like it's something little, and its just something fun and its something they can do to show there supports for us," said Baker's mom, Megan.

Flocking consists of covering someone's yard in pink flamingos with a sign saying "You've been flocked #june." Your donation would have an expert clean up your yard and then put up a party of pink in a neighbors yard. You can even purchase flocking insurance to prevent any future flocking. Baker's mom says the support is spreading fast.

"They've done 64 houses in my neighborhood so far...I feel like that has to be all of them," said Megan Baker.

What was once considered by some to be a tacky piece of lawn deco has become quite a unique spectacle for June's mom.

"I can't see one and not think of June probably, that's for sure," Megan said.

June along with her mom has grown fond of the flamingos.

"When she wakes up she up you know she's looking for the flamingos in the neighborhood, which house are they at?" June asked.

And even though she acts like your typical little girl, June has a whole team flocking to her.