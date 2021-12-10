Latest Weather Blog
Pilot makes emergency landing after passenger assaults flight attendant, air marshal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - When a passenger aboard an airplane assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal who attempted to intervene, the pilot had to make an emergency landing so that the passenger could be apprehended by police.
According to CNN, the incident occurred aboard a Delta Flight 324 to Los Angeles and the emergency landing was made in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
"The passenger assaulted a flight attendant," Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told CNN.
The Boeing 757-200 aircraft landed at Will Rogers World Airport around 7:40 p.m. local time, Gregory said. The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, was taken from the flight and interviewed by the FBI.
The suspect was being held in a local jail overnight and at this time, there is no word on the nature of the injuries to the flight attendant and air marshal.
Delta Air Lines praised the "quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals" on the flight. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," it said.
The flight eventually made its way to its original destination, the Los Angeles International Airport, around 10:18 p.m. local time.
