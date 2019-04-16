68°
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person was injured after a crop duster crash in Morganza Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 8:02 a.m. on Bayou Fordorche Road and Highway 77 in Pointe Coupee Parish. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the pilot was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition.
The name of the pilot and the cause of the crash haven't been released at this time.
Authorities say the FAA will take over the investigation.
