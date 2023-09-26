77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pig carcasses scattered along Mississippi River Bridge after animals fell out of truck, hit by drivers

1 hour 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2023 Sep 26, 2023 September 26, 2023 9:45 PM September 26, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Pig carcasses are scattered along the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night after the animals fell off the back of a truck and were run over by drivers. 

Authorities said the incident happened on the middle of the bridge in the westbound lanes. Early reports say a driver hauling a trailer full of pigs unknowingly lost all of the animals when the gate on the trailer came loose, causing the pigs to fall out. 

Trending News

Approximately 30 pigs were hit by cars along the bridge. The carcasses are unrelated to a separate incident on I-10 at LA-1. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days