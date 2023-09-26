Pig carcasses scattered along Mississippi River Bridge after animals fell out of truck, hit by drivers

BATON ROUGE - Pig carcasses are scattered along the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night after the animals fell off the back of a truck and were run over by drivers.

Authorities said the incident happened on the middle of the bridge in the westbound lanes. Early reports say a driver hauling a trailer full of pigs unknowingly lost all of the animals when the gate on the trailer came loose, causing the pigs to fall out.

Approximately 30 pigs were hit by cars along the bridge. The carcasses are unrelated to a separate incident on I-10 at LA-1.