77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash blocks I-10 at LA-1, westbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge closed

1 hour 52 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2023 Sep 26, 2023 September 26, 2023 9:08 PM September 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An accident on the west side of the Mississippi River Bridge has westbound lanes closed and crews are diverting traffic at LA-1. 

Authorities said three vehicles crashed and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries. 

Trending News

No more information was readily available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days