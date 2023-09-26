77°
Crash blocks I-10 at LA-1, westbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge closed
BATON ROUGE - An accident on the west side of the Mississippi River Bridge has westbound lanes closed and crews are diverting traffic at LA-1.
Authorities said three vehicles crashed and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.
No more information was readily available.
