Pierre Part residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall

PIERRE PART - As Hurricane Delta spirals toward the Gulf Coast, people in Assumption Parish are getting ready.

Along South Bay Road in Pierre Part, Jose Leal tests out his generator ahead of the storm's arrival.

"I got the generator ready, fifteen gallons of gas, and now we wait. It's all we can do," Leal said.

But like many other locals, he's used to severe weather coming their way.

He says his main concern is flooding.

"We just get a lot of water and everybody floods. Especially in the lower areas," Leal said.

But he isn't the only one preparing for the storm.

Joe Harrison and his wife were at the grocery store picking up some last minute supplies.

"There are a lot of empty shelves. There's a shortage of water, shortage of bread, and some basic necessities," Harrison said.

Assumption Parish Homeland Security Director, John Boudreaux, is warning residents not to let their guard down.

"The advisory still shows that Assumption Parish will be in the wind field of tropical storm sustained winds. We encourage everyone to take that seriously and start making those preparations," Boudreaux said.

Public schools in Assumption Parish will close ahead of the storm. Click here for a full, updated list of school closures throughout the WBRZ viewing area.