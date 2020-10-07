School closures ahead of Hurricane Delta

Ahead of Hurricane Delta, several schools throughout the capital area have canceled class.

East Baton Rouge:

- The Dunham School: Closed on Friday, Oct. 9, both in-person and online. ACT testing scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, is also canceled.

- FranU: Closed on Friday, Oct. 9.

- Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center: Closed on Friday, Oct. 9, both in-person and online.

Assumption Parish:

- St. Elizabeth School will close Thursday and Friday.

All Assumption Parish public schools will be close early Thursday, Oct. 8, and remain closed all day on Friday, Oct. 9. School hours for Thursday's partial closure are listed below:

- Assumption High & Bayou L’Ourse Primary: 7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

- Belle Rose, Labadieville, & Napoleonville Middle: 7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

- Pierre Part Elementary: 7:55 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

- Labadieville Primary: 8:10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

- Belle Rose & Napoleonville Primary: 8:25 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish Public School officials announced on Wednesday that the district will remain open on Thursday, Oct. 8, and will announce Friday plans later that day.