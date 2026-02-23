Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigating incident that left man with severe burns

LIVINGSTON - A man who caught on fire and suffered severe burns on his body is recovering as Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to the incident.

According to the family, Brandon Duncan was injured while he was visiting a friend's home in Walker. Duncan's mother, Amy Leteff, says he told her he was sitting next to a fireplace, scratching a lottery ticket, and the next thing he knew, he was on fire. She says Duncan put himself out, then called 911.

She says the fire burned 30% of his body.

"He is burned from the top of his head, his eyes, his nose, his mouth, his arms, his chest, his stomach, and his legs," she said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said detectives are still determining what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story.