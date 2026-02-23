55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tree-planting to begin Tuesday at I-10, I-12 interchange after years of construction

Monday, February 23 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Green on Tuesday will begin planting trees at the interchange of Interstates 10 and 12 to replace those lost during years of road construction.

The group said that, five years ago, 256 live oaks were removed from work areas around the 10-12 split. The Baton Rouge Green group had planted those trees in 2000.

The first phase of replanting will include 76 trees, including live oaks, bald cypress and overcup oaks. Over the next two winters, another 400 trees will be planted across six species.

When the I-10/I-12 project started, then-Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson agreed to replace the felled trees by a 2-1 ratio. The current DOTD leadership is holding up its end of the bargain.

“This is a great example of teamwork. Working with organizations that are striving to make a difference and improve our great state is beneficial for everyone," DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet said in a statement. "I’m proud DOTD played a part in the improvements and thank Baton Rouge Green for all they do and for the passion they have for the region.”

