18-year-old killed in Hammond drive-by shooting

HAMMOND - An 18-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting on an interstate entrance ramp in Hammond.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, along the I-55 northbound entrance ramp.

Deputies said 18-year-old Javion Steptoe was driving a vehicle and pulled over on the road to give an item one of his family members. While Steptoe and his relative were stopped on the side of the roadway, another vehicle drove past and opened fire.

Steptoe was killed. Two other people were unharmed.

Deputies are looking for any information about the shooter, vehicle or possible motive in the case. Law enforcement is asking anyone who was around the area early Sunday morning to report what cars they saw to (985) 902-2088.