Pickup plunged off interstate, landed in park under I-10/I-110 interchange

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a freak crash near Expressway Park.

A vehicle was found crushed near the park, under the I-10/I-110 interchange, after the driver lost control and drove over the railing on I-110 South.

The driver was attempting to merge onto I-10 when they lost control.

The driver, who was not identified, had to be cut from the mangled wreckage. They were alert and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"It toppled 60 feet, it seems like," an eyewitness said, of the pickup.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department used equipment similar to the Jaws of Life to cut the driver from the vehicle. Extrication took about twenty minutes, the fire department said.

