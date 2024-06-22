Physical therapist arrested again as more former patients allege sexual abuse

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a physical therapist already facing multiple accusations that he sexually assaulted patients was arrested again Monday.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Philippe Veeters, owner of Dutch Physical Therapy, was arrested again after five more women came forward citing their own run-ins with the therapist.

At least one of the victims said she came forward after seeing news reports of the allegations against Veeters. Another woman said she realized Veeters had violated her after another therapist at the same clinic treated her much differently during a separate appointment.

Most of the victims claimed Veeters often touched them in the vaginal area or grabbed other areas that were unrelated to their pain. Those incidents allegedly happened between 2014 and 2018.

Two women had previously accused Veeters of abuse after they visited him in June 2018 and sometime in 2017. In December, his license was suspended for nine months and he was required to have additional evaluation and supervision.

Veeters was booked on six counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery Monday.