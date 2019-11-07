Physical therapist accused of groping patients indicted in sex abuse case

BATON ROUGE - A local physical therapist who was arrested amid a slew of complaints from his patients has been indicted for sexual abuse.

Philippe Veeters, the owner of Dutch Physical Therapy, was formally charged with seven counts of sexual battery. Veeters was arrested multiple times earlier this year as several of his former patients came forward alleging inappropriate behavior during their sessions.

Some of the accusations date back to 2017 and include claims that Veeters grabbed patients' breasts and even touched a woman's genitals.

Veeters' license had been suspended back in December pending further evaluation.