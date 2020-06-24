73°
PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout capital area Wednesday morning
Check the gallery to see damage caused by Wednesday morning's storm throughout the area. Click here for more information on storm damage.
Wednesday morning storm sweeps through EBR downing trees, causing outages
LSU prepares for Fall orientation
Southern University prepares for first Fall semester with COVID restrictions
Tree on home in Drusilla area following Wednesday morning storms
Tornado warning expires in EBR, still active in Livingston on Wed June...